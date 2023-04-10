Last month, Meta announced to end of support for NFTs on Instagram and Facebook. Now, Facebook and Instagram are ending support for NFTs from April 11, 2023. Instagram revealed that it will begin deleting digital collection data in its system, including wallet addresses, and will no longer be connected or associated with third-party digital wallets.
In a recent Twitter thread, Kasriel revealed that Meta will be ending its tests of minting and selling NFTs on Instagram. The company will also end the ability to share NFTs on Instagram and Facebook in the coming weeks.
Facebook and Instagram are Ending Support for NFTs from Tomorrow
Instead, the company will focus on areas where it can make an impact at scale, such as messaging and monetization on Reels and on improving Meta Pay. This news has sent shockwaves through the digital art world. It has left artists and investors scrambling to find alternatives to showcase and trade their NFTs.
Users will no longer be able to create new digital collectible posts on Instagram. Moreover, shared collectibles will remain as posts without any shimmer effect or blockchain information. Users will also no longer be able to view their digital collectables in the associated tab or manage their third-party digital wallet connection settings. Furthermore, users will no longer be able to access or download information related to collectibles.
At the time, Meta’s interest in NFTs seemed like it could intersect with its plans for a virtual reality metaverse. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that he hoped users would one day be able to mint virtual clothing as NFTs, for example. Meta further revealed that the company will continue keeping an eye on crypto for the long term.
