Facebook and Instagram See Highest Number of Blocked Fraud Links by PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked thousands of online fraud links in a large-scale crackdown on electronic scams. According to official documents, the PTA processed 13,185 URLs related to electronic fraud. Out of these, 13,021 links were successfully blocked by social media platforms.

Most of the blocked links were found on popular apps like Facebook and Instagram, showing these platforms are frequently used for online scams and fraud.

The detailed data from PTA shows how different social media platforms responded to fraud reports:

Facebook : Out of 1,357 reported links, 1,246 were blocked. 47 are still under review. 64 were rejected by Facebook.

: Out of reported links, were blocked. Instagram : 41 fraud links were reported. 39 were blocked. 1 is under review. 1 was rejected.

: fraud links were reported. YouTube : From 122 reported links, 99 were blocked. 8 are under review. 15 were rejected.

: From reported links, were blocked. X (formerly Twitter) : PTA reported 6 links. 5 were blocked. 1 is still under review.

: PTA reported links. Other platforms : PTA flagged 11,659 links. 11,632 were blocked.

: PTA flagged links.

PTA’s efforts have resulted in a 98.76% success rate in blocking scam-related URLs, a significant achievement in tackling digital fraud.

The blocking of these links was carried out with the help of institutions such as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), and the State Bank of Pakistan. These bodies recommended action against the fraudulent content.

PTA’s Role and Jurisdiction

While PTA has taken effective steps to block harmful links, it has clarified that it does not regulate call centers or software houses. It also does not investigate cybercrime or online fraud cases directly.

Under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), PTA is only authorised to remove or block illegal online content. FIA and the NCCIA carried out the actual investigations.

PTA has also been running public awareness campaigns to educate people about online scams and how to avoid falling victim.

Our Thoughts:

PTA’s blocking of over 13,000 fraud-related links—mostly from Facebook and Instagram—shows strong action against digital fraud. While it cannot regulate or investigate call centers, its role in content removal and cooperation with other authorities is crucial in protecting users from online scams.

See Also: Why You’re Spending More Time on Instagram and Facebook — Blame AI