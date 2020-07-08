We all know how swiftly the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the global economy, and most of the people have lost their jobs too. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most companies have sent their employees home. Realizing the depreciation in the overall economy and increasing depression ratio among the mass, Facebook has just announced the first set of remote jobs.

It is important to mention here that the Tech companies have been the first to implement the permanent work-from-home policies after proving the practice works during the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook Announces First Set of Remote Jobs

Facebook has also allowed most of its employees to start work remotely. Moreover, Twitter has also allowed all of its employees to choose to continue working from home long term even after the pandemic ends.

In May, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview”

“We’re going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work at our scale, We need to do this in a way that’s thoughtful and responsible, so we’re going to do this in a measured way. But I think that it’s possible that over the next five to 10 years — maybe closer to 10 than five, but somewhere in that range — I think we could get to about half of the company working remotely permanently.”

Recommended Reading: Facebook Messenger shows Evidence of WhatsApp Integration