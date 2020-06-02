Facebook has named Dial Zero Pvt. Ltd as the Authorized Sales Partner for Facebook in Pakistan. This selection implies that Dial Zero can now grant support and market expertise to local businesses and agencies, particularly in these perilous time, as businesses are facing a difficult time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook Appoints Dial Zero as Authorized Sales Partner in Pakistan

Jordi Fornies, Director of Emerging Markets for APAC at Facebook stated that “Pakistan is an important country for Facebook and it is a priority for us to invest in this promising market and to be closer to the people and businesses here. As such, we are happy to bring in Dial Zero as Facebook’s Authorized Sales Partner in Pakistan and believe that with Dial Zero’s robust local market insights and expertise, we can provide better support for businesses and agencies locally to help them emerge stronger from this challenging time and further unlock their potential growth”.

As Facebook’s Authorized Sales Partner, Dial Zero is adorned to deliver high-quality Facebook media consultancy, free of charge, to domestic businesses and agencies in our country. And to assist local businesses, they will provide access to programs and training, which include Facebook workshops and Facebook Blueprint. Along with that, through Dial Zero, local businesses and agencies will have the opportunity to pay for their Facebook advertising locally in Pakistani Rupee.

At the occasion, the CEO of Dial Zero Pvt Ltd stated,

“We are thrilled to be chosen by Facebook as their Authorized Sales Partner for a promising market; especially at a time where Pakistan’s digital industry is rising with a growing SME ecosystem. Dial Zero pledges to be an extension of the Facebook sales team and plans to connect advertisers in Pakistan with the tools, knowledge and training Facebook has to offer to really help them realize their full growth potential. By providing personalized service and customized solutions, we wish to build an eco-system of entrepreneurs who will ultimately become Agents of Change. We look forward to this collaboration as the beginning of a long and mutually rewarding journey”.

