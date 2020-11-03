Facebook arrives with ‘Dark Mode’ for Android Users





Finally, Facebook has begun to widely carry out Dark Mode on Android devices for billions of consumers. The switch to XDA Developers was reported by a company representative as the feature is being rolled out internationally.

“We know that users have been calling for Dark Mode, and they won’t have to wait any longer. When we push it out internationally, people will continue to see the feature in their Facebook app settings,” a Facebook spokesman was quoted as saying.

WhatsApp and FB Messenger are now supported via Dark Mode. As on Instagram and Messenger, the Facebook Dark Mode interface will not be fully black, but a grayscale style with white logos and icon accents.

Facebook has been reluctant to add Dark Mode support to any of its applications. In May, FB rolled out the much-anticipated Dark Mode for all apps on its redesigned and interactive web software.

In addition to contrast and vibrancy, the Dark Mode lets consumers experience lower brightness, while minimising screen glare for low-light use.

In April, news first emerged that FB was in the process of creating and building latest dark mode version on iOS and iPad for its main platform.

For the desktop edition of its social network, Facebook still has a dark mode feature, and some of the company’s other smartphone applications, including WhatsApp and Messenger, still also have dark mode. Dark mode is also credited with helping conserve battery life and minimising eye pressure as users use smartphones in a darkened environment , in addition to appealing to people who prefer a darker background.

Dark Mode will be mentioned there if you’re part of the evaluation. Click Dark Mode, then you’ll have the option to pick On, Off, or System to change the dark mode depending on the system settings of your phone.Let’s see if it can be of any help especially for eyes.