Facebook Begins to Launch ‘Dark Mode’ Support for Apple Devices

On the other side, the new update incorporates Dark Mode for iOS. After an array of users discovered the feature, the company admitted to SocialMediaToday that the update is officially out. However, currently, it is only limited to a small percentage of users globally. It looks like Facebook is gradually releasing the feature, as it customarily does over various weeks, to ensure it continues to operate without any major issues as more users obtain access.

The Dark Mode can be configured from the main menu under a section inside Settings and Privacy known as ‘Dark Mode’ once it gets active on the user’s account. Within that menu, users can select to enable or disable the dark appearance, or to have it match iOS’ appearance, which automatically changes for sunrises and sunsets.

