Facebook Begins to Launch ‘Dark Mode’ Support for Apple Devices
The social-media giant Facebook intends to make an update for the iOS users. The company is going to launch Dark Mode for the Apple devices. The main motive behind this step is to bring Facebook in line with supporting the iOS and iPadOS features, just like its other messaging services.
The company has proven to be sluggish in launching support for Dark Mode to all of its apps. Though, the social’s media’s main app has bored some progress since its introduction in iOS 13. The development enabled different apps such as Facebook Lite, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger for iOS and iPadOS to operate with the iOS feature.
Facebook Begins to Launch ‘Dark Mode’ Support for Apple Devices
On the other side, the new update incorporates Dark Mode for iOS. After an array of users discovered the feature, the company admitted to SocialMediaToday that the update is officially out. However, currently, it is only limited to a small percentage of users globally. It looks like Facebook is gradually releasing the feature, as it customarily does over various weeks, to ensure it continues to operate without any major issues as more users obtain access.
The Dark Mode can be configured from the main menu under a section inside Settings and Privacy known as ‘Dark Mode’ once it gets active on the user’s account. Within that menu, users can select to enable or disable the dark appearance, or to have it match iOS’ appearance, which automatically changes for sunrises and sunsets.
Check out? Facebook Portal Gets New Features and Improvements in Latest Update