Social Media Platforms are tools to express one’s feelings, and at the same time, we have always listened that through social media platforms, we always have enjoyed one thing that is freedom of speech. But now, anymore! Facebook has just recently blocked live streaming of Pakistan’s Broadcasting Corporation who was giving us information regarding the violence, killing and military lockdown presently going on in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Blocking PBC live streaming shows that Facebook is disrespectful of human rights.

Previously, Twitter was also accused of doing the same and even blocked tweets from Pakistani showing their anger on whatever India is doing in occupied Kashmir. Just recently, the social media platform, Facebook, was under fire regarding the content ha was against Islam cannot be taken down as it meets the company’s community standards.

Facebook blocks PBC live streaming of Indian’s Cruelties on Innocent Kashmiris

Let’s not forget that all the social media platforms have many Indian sitting on big seats, and this is one of the reasons why this thing is not highlighted. Everyone should have the freedom of speech, and there is no wrong in showing the world, the cruel behaviour of Indian soldiers on Kashmiri just for the sake of their religion.

Currently, on the order of the director, temporary arrangements have been made, and the videos will be shown on YouTube just to spread awareness among people regarding the human rights and showing the world Indian cruelties on innocent people of Kashmir.

