GIF: Facebook Bought GIPHY For Worth $400M

A big jump by the world’s top animated video website ‘Giphy’ (GIF) which has been acquired by the Facebook. The worth reportedly mentioned in the news is $400 Million and integrating in Instagram.

Giphy is one the top GIF websites from the past few years and have been integral part of social media. Using this website and tool you can mix and create different videos in 3 sec clip duration. Previously got fame on Facebook and now Instagram got a huge upgrade in the video department with its integration. Fifty percent of all Giphy’s traffic comes from its devices, with half of it originating from Instagram itself, according to Facebook.

Gipyhy also said that third-party developers that have incorporated the GIF library into their apps should still do so. Partnering sites that use Giphy include Tinder, Facebook , Instagram and Slack. GIPHY has already long been used by Instagram and Facebook for including GIFs in Instagram Stories and Direct Messages, as well as Facebook Messenger.

Facebook Executive in his wrote, “By taking together Instagram and GIPHY, we will make it easy for users to find the right GIFs and stickers in Stories”.

The federal government could be the biggest obstacle to Giphy ‘s integration at Instagram. Because of its sheer size, the deal will likely come under scrutiny from the FTC.