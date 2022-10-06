Facebook Brings New Ways Which Lets Users Enjoy Content of their Choice

Facebook, a social networking platform owned by Meta, has stated that it will make it easier for users to customize their feeds and enjoy the content of their choice. With the latest Facebook Feed update, the business intends to make the feed’s information more relevant to each individual user.

Facebook disclosed in a blog post yesterday that users’ feeds would soon feature ‘Show More’ and ‘Show Less’ choices for each post. Facebook will momentarily raise the score for that post and associated content if the users select “Show More.” In contrast, if you select ‘Show Less,’ the platform temporarily lowers the score for that post and any connected content. Facebook will produce a rating score for each post on the platform using data from both alternatives.

Facebook stated that the addition of direct user feedback into the Feed ranking makes the company’s artificial intelligence technology more intelligent and responsive. Initially, the new options will periodically appear immediately in users’ feeds to familiarize them with the new functionality. The “Show More” and “Show Less” choices can be accessed at any moment by tapping the three-dot menu on each post.

Additionally, Facebook is offering new choices that allow users to decide which sources of content they wish to see more or less of in their news feeds. These include the option to view more posts from friends and family and fewer from pages and groups.

