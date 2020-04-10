Facebook Campus Space Feature will Help College Communities to Stay Connected

Facebook keeps on launching new features to make the services better for its users. But this time it has come up with a different idea i.e.; a new feature named Facebook Campus Space. As the name suggests, this feature s built for College communities to make the mode of communication easier for them. For those who don’t know the history of Facebook, it was a college project of Mark Zuckerberg which was initially used to compare the pictures of female students side by side to pick the most beautiful one. Later on, Mark used this software named Facemask to help his fellow share notes, art project, etc.

With times the app gathers more popularity and its journey to change itself from Fcemask to Facebook gave it 2.5 billion users worldwide as of December 31, 2019. It seems that Mark Zuckerberg wants to go back to roots by launching Campus space feature for college communities.

Facebook is working on “Campus”, a new space exclusive for college students There will be Groups, Events, etc for “Campus” spaces pic.twitter.com/cfEwubLxTt — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 9, 2020

To use this feature, you need to log in from the college email that will give you access to groups, event and other activities that are ongoing int he college. Students are also directed to data entry screen which asks several educative fields such as r graduation year, major, minor, and dorm. This information is gathered to find more students that are enrolled in similar programs.

Right now the company has not officially announced whether this feature will reach public or s just a sort of experiment.

