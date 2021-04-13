Facebook Celebrates Ramadan with #MonthOfGood Initiative
Facebook has launched new tools, helping the Muslim community to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. This is the second Ramadan that will be impacted by Covid-19 and people will have to face restrictions throughout the world. To help people cope with it, Facebook has launched the #MonthOfGood campaign.
Usually, Muslims call each other at Iftars, yet this time once again people will not be able to be physically together, however social media app will help them stay connected and celebrate this month with full zeal.
While telling about the MonthOfGood campaign, Facebook said:
“Last year, our community exchanged more than 20 million “Happy Ramadan” posts and comments on Facebook, and WhatsApp video calls spiked on the first day of Eid. Despite the barriers to coming together in person, Ramadan remains a time for generosity, charity, and reflection. In 2020, people contributed twice as much to Ramadan-related fundraisers than they did in 2019 across Facebook and Instagram.”
To make people feel better, Facebook has launched a guide to provide people with 30 ideas for celebrating Ramadan under Facebook’s #MonthofGood initiative.
“On Facebook, UK-based director Basma Khalifa will host a video series to celebrate today’s changemakers and small businesses in the Muslim community. Also, Teen Vogue Director of Fashion and Beauty Features Tahirah Hairston will moderate a panel about modesty in Western culture and inclusion within the fashion industry.”
While this is a great initiative by Facebook on remembering the Muslim community at such times, however, we pray the next Ramadan would be celebrated without Covid guidelines.
