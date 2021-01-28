Facebook CEO says, “Apple is now our biggest rival”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg used opening statement from the company’s fourth quarter earnings report to blast Apple over its inevitable privacy enhancements and to say that Facebook is increasingly recognizing Apple as one of its key competitors.

In 2020, during the pandemic, Facebook benefited from more individuals being at home and saw a rise in their platform use. Apple is planning for a shift in software which will ask iPhone and iPad users specifically whether they want to share their data for ad-tracking purposes.

Zuckerberg said, “I’m excited about our 2021 brand strategic plan as we develop innovative and effective ways to create economic opportunities, create community and help people have fun.”

