The New Product Experimentation team of Facebook is testing a new TikTok-inspired app known as Collab, that is creating short music videos. This app is currently functional only on iOS as an invite-only beta. The Facebook Collab app is allowing users to create, watch, and mix and match original videos, “starting with music.”

Users can sync the existing videos from the platform similar to TikTok but here they can sync three videos simultaneously instead of two.

Facebook Collab App: Inspired from TikTok

NPE said in a blog:

“Today, the NPE team from Facebook is announcing an invite-only beta of Collab, a new iOS app that brings together creators and fans to create, watch, and mix and match original videos, starting with music.

Music is one of the most powerful creative outlets. With Collab, we’re leveraging technology to help people unlock creative superpowers by collaborating on original music videos from anywhere. In light of so many folks sheltered in place around the world, we’ve expedited this release.”

The Collab app is basically designed by the company to facilitate people to unlock their creative superpowers in this Covid-19 lockdown. After creating the videos, users will be able to share the videos on Collab and other platforms. Users can share their or others’ creations to Instagram, Facebook Stories, or any other platform, with just a few taps.

