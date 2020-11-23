Facebook E.gg App Allows You to Design Your Own Zine-Like Webpages

Facebook users in the U.S received an app called E.gg that offers them a “platform for freeform creative expression” and let them create zine-like webpages. The app is available for free download on Apple’s App Store. E.gg gives a nostalgic feel to Internet users where images, GIFs, shapes, and text can be curated onto freeform canvases. It provides the same experience how you create webpages on Tumblr. While Facebook’s regular social networking platform can only create profiles and pages, write posts and comments, and like and share content.

Anything designed by users in E.gg can be given its own unique URL, which allows others to view their content even if they don’t have the app installed themselves. Users who have E.gg, are able to browse through other people’s work directly in the app.

Facebook E.gg App Allows You to Design Your Own Zine-Like Webpages

Facebook Product Manager Jason Toff introduces E.gg this summer and said it as an “experimental new platform for weird and wonderful expressions of who you are and what you love,” adding that the inspiration for the project was the “raw and exploratory spirit on the early Interwebz.”

He shared on his Twitter’s handle

https://t.co/q199YLQgMH, the latest experiment from NPE, is now available to everyone in the US on iOS! You can download it here: https://t.co/GIDexrmNHh 🐣 — Jason Toff (@jasontoff) November 18, 2020

With https://t.co/q199YLQgMH, you can create zine-like, free form pages from your phone ✨ pic.twitter.com/fQZ2nEmSQO — Jason Toff (@jasontoff) November 18, 2020

You can add text, shapes, links, images, and gifs to your 🧡’s content pic.twitter.com/iq3I5wQY1d — Jason Toff (@jasontoff) November 18, 2020

Anything you create is shareable on the web 🌐 with your own short url, e.g. https://t.co/fQivBO4uwk pic.twitter.com/0JbhD5Exm6 — Jason Toff (@jasontoff) November 18, 2020

We’ve been amazed by all the weird and wonderful pages we’ve seen come to life in early beta testing. Some of my favorites include https://t.co/zYsMoSOZI8, https://t.co/w1eGPI7DNV, and https://t.co/gKeokLcMOs — Jason Toff (@jasontoff) November 18, 2020

During Facebook’s beta testing phase, people used E.gg to create fan pages, guides, tributes, profiles, collages, recipes and more.

Recommended Reading: How to Share your Screen in Facebook Messenger on PC?