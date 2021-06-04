In May, Facebook deactivated 40 fake accounts, 25 pages, 6 groups, and 28 Instagram profiles from Pakistan who involved to distort public discussion on its platforms. In addition, primarily focused on English, Arabic, and Pashto-speaking audiences globally, unknown handles also target largely at domestic audiences in Pakistan, according to the Facebook Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report of May 2021.

Facebook Eliminates More than 200 Fake Accounts Targeting Pakistani Audience

Banned accounts specifically targeted the Pakistani people on Facebook. According to Facebook, this network discusses negative news and current events in the region, including the epidemic of coronavirus and India’s unfavorable treatment of Muslims. Facebook claimed the operation seemed to be linked to a PR agency based in Pakistan.

Facebook claimed that fraudulent accounts, pages, and groups linked to AlphaPro, a digital media marketing agency located in Islamabad. In all, last month after an extensive internal investigation on suspected coordinated non-authentic behavior, Facebook deactivated 123 fake accounts, 55 pages, 12 groups, and 77 Instagram profiles.

Facebook published on its platforms monthly complaints of coordinated inauthentic behavior since 2018. The social media platform Facebook describes coordinated inauthentic behavior as they controlled misleading campaigns intended to increase political divides in public or manipulate discussions on other sensitive issues.

The organization also created a new Transparency Center last month, which is intended to provide a single destination for information to maintain the social network’s integrity and activities transparency performed on the platform.

