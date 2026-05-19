Facebook Emerges as Leading Platform for Online Scam Activity, FTC Warns

A new report released by the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has revealed that social media platforms have become the leading source of online scam activity, with Facebook identified as the top platform where most scams begin.

According to the report, nearly 30 percent of consumers who lost money to scams in 2025 said the fraud initially started through social media interactions, highlighting the growing role of digital platforms in financial and online fraud schemes.

The FTC said social media overtook traditional communication channels such as text messages, phone calls, and emails as the primary method used by scammers to target victims.

Overall consumer losses linked to social media scams surged to approximately $2.1 billion last year — nearly eight times higher than the amount reported in 2020.

Among major social platforms, Facebook was identified as the most common platform where scams originated, while WhatsApp and Instagram ranked second and third, respectively.

The report warned that scammers increasingly use social media advertisements, fake investment opportunities, impersonation schemes, and fraudulent online shopping offers to lure users into financial traps.

Investment scams alone accounted for roughly $1.1 billion in reported losses during the year, making them one of the most financially damaging categories of online fraud.

The FTC also highlighted the growing threat of so-called “pig butchering” scams, where fraudsters gradually build online relationships with victims before convincing them to invest money into fake cryptocurrency or trading schemes.

Shopping Scams Continue to Rise

According to the report, shopping scams represented nearly 40 percent of social media-related fraud cases involving financial losses.

Authorities warned users to remain cautious of unfamiliar online advertisements and suspiciously discounted products promoted through social media platforms.

The FTC advised consumers to verify companies independently through online searches, reverse image searches, and trusted review sources before making purchases.

FTC Urges Users to Strengthen Privacy and Security

The consumer protection agency also urged social media users to tighten privacy settings and avoid publicly sharing sensitive personal information online.

Officials specifically warned against trusting financial advice or investment recommendations from individuals met solely through social media platforms.

“Never let someone you’ve only interacted with online influence decisions about your money or investments,” the FTC cautioned in the report.

The findings underscore growing global concerns over the misuse of social media platforms for cybercrime, online fraud, and financial scams as digital engagement and online transactions continue to rise worldwide.

Cybersecurity experts say increasing public awareness, stronger platform moderation, and improved digital literacy remain critical to combating online scam networks targeting social media users.

Also read:

Ranked: The 15 Biggest Social Media Platforms in 2026 and Why Meta’s Grip May Not Last Forever