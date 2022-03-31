TikTok is the biggest competitor of Facebook and youth these days are really fond of TikTok short clips. Many Facebook users have shifted from this platform to TikTok. Hence, the company’s growing fame poses great competition pressure on Facebook. It has been recently reported that Meta which is Facebook’s parent company has funded a renowned consulting firm GOP to run an anti-TikTok campaign to defame it.

In this respect, the company has planted op-eds and letters to the editors of many local and regional newspapers all across the country. In the letters and emails, the parent company has asked to spread the word that Meta is the current winner of the market while on the contrary TikTok being a foreign-owned app is sharing data of young teens’ that they are using.

Facebook-funded GOP firm to defame TikTok

The op-eds include links to negative news coverage. They showed the negative content that the company is spreading regarding the community figures, Democrats, and other politicians.

In the last few years, Facebook was facing great criticism from Congress on being holding monopolistic activities in the market. It also had bought Instagram in 2012 which strengthen Facebook more in the market and gave it a great market share. In 2020 Instagram got great criticism from Politicians and Republicans for posting videos that are again them. The Lawmakers also asked to check for the censorship of the app. At that time also Targeted Victory which was the vendor for the Republican campaign. The company had earned great money on the demoing of the app. President Trump had even signed an order to ban the TikTok app but later on, Joe Biden revoked the order and the app is still functioning.

This time again the consulting company has been funded in order to bring distrust among the customers about the platform. The major reason behind this action is the dropping down of the Facebook users in the 18-year history of the company after it came into being. The company is taking TikTok as a real threat to the growth of the company. In the last ending year, the number of Facebook users have dropped to 500,000 according to the company representatives.

Such targeted actions in which one giant threatens the rival is not a good and ethical deed. The authorities need to take suitable action to stop such funded defaming activities so that all small and big companies can practice in the market.

Also Read: Facebook Locks People Out of Accounts for Not Activating Protect Feature