Facebook Gaming allows creators to Turn gameplay clips into Reels

Social media platforms owned by Meta are becoming more like TikTok, since they are bringing new features that resembles this video platform. Inspired by TikTik, Facebook Gaming platform has come up with another lookalike feature named Clips to Reels. Clips to Reels feature will allow content creators to convert their gameplay clips into reels. Last month we came to know about introducing clip to Reels feature for Facebook which gave content creators new tool to shorten their long videos to 60 seconds in creator studio. However this could only be done while using creator studio on PC. Taking a step ahead, Facebook Gaming announced that the new feature is available to partners and level up creators now that will help converting gameplay clips into reels.

While previously people were more inclined towards editing clips, now with clipping reels to gaming, content creators can edit their streamed clips for making their gameplay and face cam fit in vertical format for viewers to see on mobile. It means on PC, people can view the streamer’s gameplay on full display simultaneously when their face cam in on the bottom left corner of the screen. Having more control now, content creators can place the face cam on the top whereas gameplay footage at the bottom for converting gameplay clips into more effective reels.

The creator Studio clips library let the content creators streamline the process allowing them to trim the clips to meet their choice of length requirement for Reels by cropping sections of them and joining all together. Once the clip is ready to be shared, they can share Reel with the original audio or add music to make it more interactive along with stickers and GIFs. Done? Now they would have to download this reel for reuploading it to Facebook and Instagram.

