Facebook Gaming Now Lets Users Play Games During Messenger Video Calls

Meta’s cloud-based gaming service Facebook Gaming has announced that users can now play their favorite games during Messenger video chats. Facebook may be seeing a decline, but it still has billions of active users throughout the globe. Even Facebook Messenger has more than a billion active users each month. To increase user engagement, Meta is offering games within Facebook Messenger that can be played during video calls. In a blog post, the company said,
This new, shared experience in Messenger makes it easy to play games with friends and family while on a video call, allowing you to deepen connections with friends and family by engaging in conversations and gameplay at the same time.
According to the tech giant, Messenger video chats for iOS, Android, and the web provide 14 free-to-play games with no installation required. There are both brand-new games, such as “Card Wars” by Bombay Play and “Exploding Kittens” by Coatsink, and fan favorites, such as “Mini Golf FRVR” by FRVR and “Words With Friends” by Zynga. According to the business, while each game supports a varied number of players, the majority of games will be played by only two individuals.
Messenger users may access the games by initiating a video conversation, pressing the group mode symbol in the center, and then tapping the “Play” icon.
Check out? Meta to Integrate Messenger into FB App After Nine Years