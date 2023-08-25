Facebook Groups Flooded With Hundreds Of Hoax Posts

It is pertinent to mention here that the reason behind why this content is being spread is still not known. According to Full Fact, it might be a way of making money or promoting a product or service. Oftentimes a post is edited after it has earned likes and engagement to promote everything from cashback sites to giveaways.

Full Fact stated:

” These posts could lead to people becoming overwhelmed with false information and were “designed to terrify local communities”

The fact is that genuine posts about dangers are more likely to be ignored due to these hoax posts. Reports claim that the misinformation was present in more than 100 areas in the UK from Dundee in Scotland to Bicester in Oxfordshire. Even though, in Dunfermline, people have also been falsely appealing for help to find missing dogs or children. A large number of people shared a hoax Facebook post about an injured dog found after an incident. Then there was shared content based on missing children and pensioners. Many other reports claimed serial killers and men with knives stalking in the streets. The investigation exposed numerous posts contending that a man armed with a knife was attacking people in Aberdeenshire, Bicester, Chesterfield, Glasgow, and Northern Ireland. Full Fact found dozens of such examples and warned that this change potentially made some local groups more accessible to those from outside the area.

This also seems to be a strategy for earning money because all those Facebook users clicking on links in edited hoax posts are taken to the real website of a legitimate company or organization. However, they arrive via an unconnected third-party website and an affiliate link, which earns a small fee.

