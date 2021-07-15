Facebook Has Great Plans to Attract Content Creators, Will Pay Them $1 Billion within the 2022

Facebook has great plans to attract content creators to this platform, Facebook aims to pay $1 billion to creators for their content within 2022. Creators who use Facebook products differently will receive the cash bonus: creators will be able to use Facebook to run ads or to reach some tipping milestones on their videos during live streams, creators will be paid on Instagram if they enable ads in their IGTV videos, or create popular Reel videos.

Creators will have the money on an invitation basis for the moment, and additional money-making ways will be eventually disclosed. Facebook said that this feature will become available later in the year for more creators, Facebook has plans for this summer to launch an ‘extra dedicated space within the Instagram application,’ and this autumn for the Facebook app. The effort is intended to make Facebook “the greatest employment platform for thousands of creators,” said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook. By the end of 2022, the money will be paid out to the creators.

After years of providing increasingly attractive areas for creators to create content, Facebook is a bold move. In recent times, applications such as TikTok and Snapchat have offered content creators to pay directly on posting their popular videos. Snapchat paid $1 million per day to the creators, Snapchat confirmed that the company still paying millions per month to the creators.

Facebook’s strategy is to invest money in the many various services and to help those services to stand out when new competitions start to in the market from other companies like TikTok and Clubhouse. Last month, in another attempt to make the network more attractive, Facebook reported that its creators will generate money without any cut from Facebook until 2023.

The company seems serious about converting creators into a new income generator. Ads everywhere on the site, direct tipping, and payments will help provide company protection when they are large enough, but there is obviously a long way to go.

