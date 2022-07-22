Facebook has just announced some notable changes to its app by introducing Home and Feeds tabs. First of all, the main feed you see when you open the app is now called Home. Apart from that Facebook has also added an additional tab in the app, called Feeds. This tab is sorted in reverse chronological order just like the Home tab used to be before the algorithm took over.

Facebook Introduces Home and Feeds Tabs to Feel more Like TikTok

Anyhow, the Feeds tab has a few filters of its own. It is now up to you to watch everything or just stuff from your friends, groups, pages, or favourites. You can curate a Favorites list of the friends and Pages you care about most and filter their content in this new tab.

On the other hand, from Home, you can also create a Reel and see what your connections are sharing on Feed and in Stories. Moreover, you can also build community over new and shared interests. Facebook has personalized the Home tab to you through Facebook’s machine learning ranking system.

The new Home and Feeds tabs are starting to roll out for a small group of Facebook users on both iOS and Android. Don’t worry, if you do not get the update today. Facebook will roll out this feature to all its users in the coming week.

iOS users will get the shortcut bar which houses these tabs at the bottom of the Facebook app. On the other hand, Android users will get this bar at the top. The tabs in the shortcut bar will change based on the parts of the app that you use the most, but you can personalize and pin tabs in your shortcut bar.

