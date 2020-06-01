Facebook Initiates Its First Authorized Sales Partner Program in Pakistan

The social media giant Facebook has formally started its first Authorized Sales Partner (ASP) program in Pakistan with a mission to extend its presence in the social and digital media market. Facebook Authorized Sales Partners are branches of Facebook’s sales teams that are based in chosen locations across the globe.

All ASP partners are trained and educated by Facebook to ensure quality service. They assist advertisers and agencies to achieve their business goals by rendering local assistance, strategic direction, and expertise across the family of Facebook products.

The company has shortlisted Httpool, Viral Edge, East River, and Starcrest Communications for the ASP program while it has deliberately left out Network Agencies to restrict the platform abandonment.

Aside from Httpool, all of the shortlisted agencies are local. Though, Httpool boasts the most experience among other shortlisted agencies for the ASP program. Because it has been working in 5 different locations in the Baltic region and four locations in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company that will secure the bid for the ASP program in our country will be anticipated to increase Facebook’s share of branding and performance media revenue. The social and digital media expense in Pakistan had been valued at around $150 million by Magna in the year 2018.

The ASP program will be the first point of contact to classify the ad-hoc issues faced by the advertisers and agencies while managing campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. The program will also allow Facebook to obtain a trusted partner in providing in-country support to advertisers without any liabilities and risks that entail while functioning in a volatile, unknown, or undeveloped market.

