Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp Face Widespread Slowdown Across Pakistan

Users across Pakistan reported widespread disruptions on Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, on Tuesday evening, as the services experienced significant slowdowns nationwide.

According to Nayatel’s Technical Assistance Center, the disruption stems from emergency activity at Meta’s end, which has caused traffic to be rerouted. This redirection caused congestion on upstream provider links, affecting internet performance nationwide. Nayatel confirmed that its teams are actively coordinating with Meta’s upstream service providers to restore normal functionality as soon as possible.

The slowdown left many users unable to send messages, view content, or refresh feeds on the affected platforms. Frustrated users turned to alternative channels like X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram to report the outages and discuss their experiences.

Experts say the disruption appears to be on Meta’s infrastructure rather than Pakistan’s local internet networks. While similar slowdowns have occurred globally due to system maintenance or data center issues, the scale of the current incident highlights how dependent local internet traffic is on global routing systems.

Nayatel assured users that the issue is temporary and that efforts are underway to stabilize connectivity. However, Meta has yet to issue an official statement explaining the cause or the expected timeline for full restoration of services.

