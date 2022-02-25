Facebook introduces a new lock profile and special operations center in Ukraine

Facebook has always stayed concerned about its users and their security. It takes great care to keep the users’ profile secret from the public and has many options in settings to customize the security settings. Even during crucial country times, Facebook helps users to stay and communicate more safely. During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Facebook had offered a lock profile feature for journalists and activists whose lives were on a rusk. This time again during the Russia and Ukraine conflict, Facebook has taken a great step to keep the accounts of users’ protected in Ukraine. It is enabling the “Lock Profile” tool for the users in Ukraine. Also, Facebook is establishing a “Special Operations Center” with the help of which it will closely monitor the whole situation in Ukraine.

The lock profile tool will help the users in a way that when they will lock their profile, they will get extra security protection and privacy on Facebook. Nobody will be able to see the posts, download and share the content on their timelines except their friends. This feature will also help the journalists to stay under cover in this deadly situation in the country.

Beside the new tool introduced by Facebook, it also has established a Special Operations Center to keep an eye on the worsening condition in Ukraine. This center is staffed by native people who are experts and they will keep an eye on every moment and hence will be able to monitor the situation closely and will act in real-time in the situation of emergency.

How it works:

The users can very easily switch to a lock profile with just a few steps. The user has to tap more options (…) under his/her name. The options will appear and one will be Lock Profile. Tap the Lock Profile again to confirm the action. A Facebook window will appear that the person has locked his/her profile.

Facebook is always customer-oriented and takes great care of serving its users in thick and thin.

