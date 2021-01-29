Facebook is now working on ad control tools

Facebook is working on a new tool which will prevent advertising from sensitive posts in your News Feed.

The social media site is exploring controls of ‘topic exclusion‘ that allow marketers to keep ads from politics, crime, divisive social issues and other specified topics. A small number of advertisers have already started using the controls.

“There are new controls, and it is important that we develop them with care to protect the privacy of people as we step ahead”, company said.

The company said that it would take “most of the year” to create and test the tools. Through a group called the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, or GARM, Facebook, along with players such as Google, YouTube and Twitter, have been working with marketers and agencies to establish standards in this area.

Brand safety is a relevant idea for any advertiser who wants to ensure that their company’s advertisements are not close to certain subjects. But the advertising industry has also been increasingly pushing to make sites such as Facebook more stable, not just near their ad placements.