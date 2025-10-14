Facebook’s New Job Listings Feature Launches, Will It Expand to Pakistan?

Meta is giving Facebook another shot at helping people find work. The social media giant has relaunched its free job listing feature two years after retiring it, marking a return to its early 2017 strategy of connecting local businesses with job seekers directly through the platform.

This time, Meta is focusing on local, entry-level, and service jobs, the kinds of community-based work that often starts with a “Help Wanted” sign on a shop door rather than a LinkedIn post. The move marks a major push toward local hiring and has sparked growing interest in whether Pakistan, with its thriving digital workforce and small business economy, could be next in line for the rollout.

A Familiar Feature with a Local Focus

Facebook first rolled out job listings in 2017 across the US and Canada, later expanding to over 40 countries by 2018. But after several years of mixed results and policy issues, the feature was scaled back and ultimately shut down in 2023.

Now, in October 2025, Meta is bringing it back, this time with a renewed focus on local community employment and simplified discovery.

Users can now access job listings via the Marketplace section, where the new “Jobs” tab sits alongside listings for vehicles, rentals, and second-hand goods. Businesses can post their own openings directly from their Facebook Pages, while community members may also see job opportunities featured in local Facebook Groups.

According to Meta, the tool is designed for users 18 years and older, and all listings must comply with the platform’s Community and Commerce Policies. Certain categories, including adult services, drug-related work, and in-person childcare, are banned.

Meta’s move to bring back job listings on Facebook focuses on a segment that platforms like LinkedIn rarely cater to: hourly, local, and community-level jobs. These are the everyday roles in cafés, retail stores, salons, and small businesses where proximity and trust often outweigh résumés and lengthy applications.

Because countless small business owners already rely on Facebook Pages and Groups to connect with nearby customers, the addition of free job postings creates a natural extension, allowing them to hire directly from their communities without extra costs or complex hiring platforms. For job seekers, Facebook’s familiar interface and neighborhood groups offer a simple, accessible way to discover local work opportunities close to home.

Learning from the Past

Facebook’s earlier job listing tool ended badly after some advertisers misused it to exclude candidates by gender, age, or religion, a clear breach of anti-discrimination rules. Now Meta has fixed that by rewriting its policies and building new tools with stronger fairness and transparency controls.

Focusing on Local Jobs, Not Corporate Roles

Unlike LinkedIn or Indeed, Facebook’s jobs feature isn’t about tech or office careers; it’s meant for community-level hiring like retail, hospitality, construction, and other service jobs.

In places like Seattle, early users are treating it like a digital “Help Wanted” board, posting quick listings for nearby restaurants, salons, and delivery work. Because Facebook users already spend time in neighborhood groups, these job posts are likely to get strong engagement.

Keeping People on the Platform

The relaunch also supports Meta’s wider goal to keep users active on Facebook instead of turning to other apps. Over recent years, Meta has pushed AI-driven recommendations and local business tools to boost engagement, especially among younger users.

Job listings fit into that strategy: they’re practical, shareable, and help small businesses, one of Facebook’s biggest revenue sources, stay connected with their local audiences.

Facebook Job Listings: Starting in the US, for Now

For now, Meta’s revived Facebook Job Listings feature is available exclusively in the United States. The company has not yet shared any official plans for an international rollout. However, given Facebook’s massive user base and active small business community in countries like Pakistan, industry watchers believe the feature could eventually expand to South Asia once Meta tests stability and compliance systems in the US market.

