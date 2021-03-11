Facebook launches Instagram lite for Average Internet Connection & Budget Phones

After launching lighter versions of Facebook and Messenger, the social media company welcomes another one in its family- Instagram Lite. While many don’t understand the importance of lighter versions of these apps, they are a blessing for people who belong to areas where a good internet connection and high-speed internet is considered a myth. In such areas the importance of lighters versions of these platforms is widespread. Facebook launches Instagram lite to Help People with Average Internet Connection & Budget Phones.

Instagram Lite- Making Usage Easier on Budget Phones

Moreover, the Covid outbreak has made many people sit at home while opting for e-education, online classes, and even the usage of social media apps has greatly increased. In such circumstances. the launch of a lighter version of these apps is appreciable.

Also Read: Instagram Lite gets a dedicated ‘REEL’ tab

Apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are quite demanding even if used on high-end devices, running multiple apps on devices is a heck of a task. Instagram Lite apps only require 2MB to download on Android which means it can even word perfectly on budget phones. The most used features such as dark mode, reels, and dark mode are kept intact in the lighter version of Instagram. The corners of animations, icons, transitions are made simple and cut down.

The main goal of Instagram lite and previous lighter member of the Facebook family is to keep loved ones connected to each other in areas where internet connections are not adequate.

No doubt, these apps play an important role in our lives and developers should think of designing them in a way, so they are used by everyone throughout the world.

Also Read: ‘Instagram likes’ count disappear while testing a new feature