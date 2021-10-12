Facebook keeps on enhancing users’ experiences by launching new features. This time the social media giant has come up with a Live Audio Rooms feature for public figures, creators, and groups globally. It means Pakistanis would also be able to enjoy this feature in a couple of weeks.

This new feature will allow users to carry on live audio discussions on the platform. The company had started testing this feature in the US a few times back but the official announcement of its launch throughout the globe has come yesterday.

Facebook Launches Live Audio Rooms Globally

The announcement regarding the launch of this feature has come from Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica), a Facebook executive.

Today, we’re now excited to be rolling out Live Audio Rooms to public figures and creators globally as well as groups around the world. Here’s an overview of what’s new 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/hQDLDUojdd — Alexandru Voica (alexvoica.eth) 💀 (@alexvoica) October 11, 2021

When Facebook initially announced this feature, it was made available for the iOS app only. However now, people can enjoy this feature on Android and desktop. Users can find Live Audio Rooms to join from places like News Feed and via notifications.

While listening to a conversation, users will be notified when friends or followers join. There are also options to enable live captions, raise a hand to request to join the conversation, and use reactions to participate in real-time. Also, users can listen, and if they like they can join the live conversation. desktop as well. Moreover, the public figures and influencers can invite friends, followers, other verified public figures in the room to be a speaker. The limit for the speaker is 50 however the number of listeners can be unlimited.

Also Read: Facebook is Working on a New Community Feature for WhatsApp