Facebook Launches Remote Work Service to Assist Employees

The popular social media website Facebook has rolled out the Workplace version of its social network that assists employees to get their jobs done remotely, investing in a trend it supposes will outlast the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workplace is taking benefit of innovations in other sections of Facebook, attaching virtual “rooms” whereas up to 50 people can drop in for video chats and can integrate services from its Portal smart screens and Oculus virtual reality.

The vice president Julien Codorniou and mixed-reality enterprise director Maria Fernandez Guajardo told in a post detailing Workplace enhancements, “The progress we’re making is laying the foundation for our vision for the future of work,”.

The workplace has acquired more than five million paid users, an addition of some two million from late last year. According to Facebook, Workplace additions introduce a new way to engage viewers through live broadcasts with tactics like taking polls or fielding questions.

According to IDC estimates cited by Facebook. Since Workplace started testing Oculus for Business previous year companies have taken to using it for training and virtual events. Oculus was formed and generally available as a Workplace tool. The worldwide spending on commercial virtual reality is expected to grow to $7.1 billion this year, from $4.5 billion in 2019. The initiative must be lauded as it provides a wide range for people who lost their jobs and those who are unemployed.