Going back to school seems much different this year than ever before. The main reason for this is the stressful and frightening COVID-19 pandemic phase which everyone had to face with dangers still lurking on our heads. Parents, teachers, and students have been facing multiple challenges ranging from remote teaching, learning, and balancing home and work-related responsibilities. To counter this, the social media giant, Facebook launched a new feature known as ‘The Educator Hub’ for aiding the teachers to find and build their online community and explore different resources for the classroom and beyond as schools are about to reopen.

Facebook Launches ‘The Educator Hub’ For Teachers and Students

While launching the feature, Facebook stated,

That’s why we are launching and Educator Hub to support teachers and provide resources across our apps to help people navigate the new school year, stay connected and take care of each other.

The hub’s main purpose is to recognize the various impacts of the pandemic, and also incorporate sections devoted to mental health and teacher connectivity, to enable support for people dealing with myriad challenges posed by the prevailing situation. The hub also has a dedicated section for reaching racial equalities, along with a list of Facebook tools that students and tutors can utilize for staying connected.

Already, the social media platform is playing a vital role in a number of school communities, over 1 million users have now joined its homeschooling groups within its app. The latest guidelines of Facebook regarding the usage and the digital literacy elements could be essential as more kids spend time online amid the lockdown.

