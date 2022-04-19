Facebook loses interest in podcasting plans

Facebook introduced a slew of new audio products in April, including podcasting support and a Clubhouse live audio competitor, indicating that it was taking the threat from other audio platforms more seriously. According to a source, Facebook’s interest in podcasting and audio services has begun to fade just a year after it launched its push into the field.

To bring social audio experiences to Facebook, the company launched Live Audio Rooms and podcasts. It also announced at the time that it will begin testing its other audio products, including a central listening location and background audio listening for videos. Furthermore, according to Bloomberg, Facebook sponsored an industry conference in the United States, Podcast Movement, in August but did not sponsor or attend the conference’s event last month. According to reports, several of Facebook’s Live Audio Room contracts have not been extended.

Due to increased competition from popular short-form video app TikTok, Facebook’s parent corporation Meta is also rumoured to be emphasizing short-video projects above other ventures.

As individuals around the world were confined to their homes due to the pandemic, live audio became increasingly popular. Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces have been revising and expanding their systems to keep users as limitations have been relaxed for the most part over the world and in-person events have resumed.