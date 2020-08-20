Facebook always makes things easier for users. Be it things related to our daily lives or something related to Facebook businesses, the company is making lifestyle easier for users. This time the social media giant is making it easier for users to find black-owned businesses on its platform. This feature is a part of the company’s ongoing initiative that aims to aid black communities.

Following this feature, admins managing Facebook pages for businesses for this particular community will have an option to self-identify themselves. However, the company will not be releasing any badge and label that can be displayed to represent this type of business on Facebook. But these businesses will appear in the black-owned businesses subsection in a ‘Business Nearby’ tab.

Facebook Makes it easy for Users to Find Black-owned Businesses

Other big tech companies are making it easier for businesses to find the Black-owned business. Previously Google introduced a new badge to represent specific businesses. Yelp is also working on a new tool that will make it easier for users to find such kind of businesses.

This is not the only initiative that Facebook has launched for the Black community. It also revealed that it is allocating $40 million for small businesses. Black-owned businesses having 50 employees will be eligible for this grant money. Facebook will be selecting 10,000 businesses to award these funds.

Also Read: Facebook Launches ‘The Educator Hub’ For Teachers and Students