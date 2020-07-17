Facebook Messenger adds Screen Sharing for Video Calls

No doubt, Facebook is one of the widely used platforms, and it keeps on launching new features to keep the user’s interest intact. Keeping in view the growing trend of video calling apps like Zoom and Google Meet during quarantine, Facebook is trying to catch it and incorporate it in its messenger app. In the hope of making its app like Zoom, Facebook has added a new feature to the messenger: Screen Sharing for video calls.

Now Enjoy Screen Sharing for Video Calls in Facebook Messenger

This feature will soon go live in Facebook messenger for Android and iOS and allow you to share the screen with friends while you are having a video call with them. This feature will work in group video calls of up to eight people, and for the room, 16 people can enjoy this feature. Since both Facebook groups and Rooms offer video calling features, one can reap the benefits of both platforms.

According to Facebook, by incorporating a screen sharing feature, it wants you to stay close to your loved ones even when you are physically apart. By sharing your screen, you can give a view of anything you are doing on your device. This feature perfectly fits corporate customers who need to share their screens to shows something.

Right now, screen sharing is available in messenger Rooms for up to 16 people. The social media giant plans to add controls as well, which will let you decide with whom you can share your screens. Soon the company will be expanding this feature to 50 participants.

