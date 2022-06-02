Facebook Messenger app adds calling Tab

Meta is introducing calling tab to Facebook messenger app. This new calling tab will be introduced for both Android and iOS. Previously users use to enjoy this feature on WhatsApp, now they will be able to enjoy this feature in messenger as well. Currently, not all messenger users will see calls tab in the app but only some users will find it between chats and people tabs at the lower bar in app’s screen. The reason behind this is that apps launch new features in phases which means people will start getting this feature with time.

Keeping in view the increase in audio and video calling, Meta has taken this decision to assist users with easy connection. During Covid, it was witnessed that most people worked from home and relied on this feature merely. Also, there are 40% more daily callers on social media platform as compared to 2020. It clearly shows the growing importance. Worldwide, Facebook messenger users conduct more than 300 million audio and video calls on daily basis. With addition of Messenger’s ca;;s tab, this trend will likely increase.

Now with this feature, users would b able to directly call their folks unlike previously when users had to open separate window to get this task done from the top right corner.

While many people argue that Facebook is loosing its popularity, i believe there are still many users who continue to use the platform and its messenger app. Also, with the new calling button, we will definitely see a competition between WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger in months to come.

Also Read: Facebook Messenger is Getting a New Split Payments Feature