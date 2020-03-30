Facebook Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub to Bridge Gap Between WHO & CDC

All big compaNIES especially social media ones are trying to make it easier for people to spend their social distancing days by providing free services and products. However, people want to know more about what’s happening in their surroundings and the world even if they have self-isolated. Keeping in view this, Facebook has launched Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub. It will facilitate people with tips that will keep them connected with their family and loved ones and the community also.

Now get authentic information about COVID-19 with Facebook Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub

The Messenger Coronairua Community Hub will sp the spread of misinformation as one will find ways of how to recognize scams and fake news and ways to avoid them. The main purpose of this platform is to help its users to maintain social connections when they can’t be together. The best thing about this platform is that one will get accurate and reliable information about COID-19 developments.

The Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub will bridge the gap between the World Health Organization and centres of disease control to help these organizations to share information more effectively. Facebook is not the only company who is trying to lift users mood by launching such things. No doubt, the world is going through the biggest war between Coronavirus and people which can be ended through social distancing. So keep yourself distant from others in real bu stay connected through coronavirus community hub.