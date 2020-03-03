Facebook Messenger for iOS Redesigned- Making it Faster and Lighter

People throughout the world widely use the Facebook messenger app. After WhatsApp, it is considered to be one of the best platforms to communicate with your friends and family. The inclusion of emojis and other things to make conversations more real have made this messenger even better than before. However, the only problem with usage was the launching time. Facebook Messenger for iOS took too much time when it came to opening the app. The company realized that messenger apps should be faster as people open up them several times daily.

After many demands, Facebook was trying to make this app better and was writing code from the last one year. This project was named Light Speed, and it focused on providing people with a lightweight app to make it faster than before.

The Core Code of Facebook Messenger for iOS Reduced to 360,000

Finally, the company can reach its goal and has launched a new messenger app for iOS users. Facebook told that this app is twice faster to launch than the previous one and it one-fourth of the size now.

The new app is user-friendly and has too many exciting features. The contact list which was based on 40 versions is now reduced to one. The core code of messenger is reduced to 360,000 lines which were previously 1.7 million. This overall coding makes the app lighter and more responsive.

It might be possible that some feature won’t be available yet; but, they will come back soon as the company is still trying to make the app even better than before.

This new app will also support Facebook’s vision of a unified messengers’ app in the future.

