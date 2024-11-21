Facebook Messenger Gets HD Video Calls and AI Backgrounds in Major Update

Meta has rolled out several exciting updates to Facebook Messenger, aiming to enhance the app’s communication features. The update includes HD video calling, background noise suppression, and voice isolation, marking a significant upgrade for the Facebook Messenger. These updates are designed to make conversations more immersive and enjoyable, promising users an experience that “feels more than ever like being in a room together.”

Here are all the new features and improvements that Facebook Messenger is getting;

HD Video Calling: Clearer and Sharper Calls

One of the most anticipated features is the addition of HD video calls. This update ensures sharper, clearer visuals, making virtual conversations more engaging. By default, HD video calling is enabled for calls made over Wi-Fi, ensuring a seamless experience without impacting data usage. However, for calls made over mobile data, users can manually activate HD mode through the app’s settings.

This feature addresses a long-standing demand from users for better call quality, positioning Messenger as a competitive choice among video calling apps.

Enhanced Audio Quality: Noise Suppression and Voice Isolation

Meta is also introducing background noise suppression and voice isolation to improve audio quality during calls. These features are particularly useful for users in noisy environments, ensuring that voices come through crisp and clear. Both options can be activated through the call settings menu, giving users control over their call environment.

These additions are expected to significantly improve the call experience, making Messenger a reliable tool for personal and professional communication.

Audio and Video Messages: A Convenient Option

To enhance flexibility, Messenger now allows users to leave audio or video messages if their call goes unanswered. This feature simplifies communication, enabling users to quickly share updates or messages without the need to type. To record a message, simply tap the “record message” button after an unanswered call.

This update adds convenience and personalization, making Messenger a more versatile communication tool.

AI-Powered Video Call Backgrounds

Meta is also set to introduce AI-generated backgrounds for video calls in the near future. This feature allows users to add creative and interactive elements to their calls, injecting a bit of fun and excitement. To use the feature, users can tap the effects icon in the sidebar during a video call and explore various AI-designed backgrounds.

This innovation caters to users who enjoy customizing their virtual interactions, making calls more dynamic and visually appealing.

Siri Integration for iOS Users

For iOS users, Messenger now integrates with Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant. This means you can use voice commands to make calls or send messages through Messenger, adding an extra layer of convenience for iPhone and iPad users.

With these new features, Facebook Messenger is levelling up its game in the competitive messaging and calling app space. The updates enhance call quality, add creative options, and improve user convenience, making the app more appealing to a wide range of users.

Whether you’re using Messenger for catching up with friends or coordinating work meetings, the new features aim to provide a smoother, more enjoyable experience. These updates highlight Meta’s commitment to staying relevant in the ever-evolving world of digital communication.

