Facebook Messenger Is Finally Testing Default End-to-End Encryption For Chats

Facebook Messenger is a really old app but it lacks many features. End-to-End Encryption for chats is one of them. However, the good piece of news is that Meta has recently started testing default end-to-end encryption for chats on Facebook Messenger.

Facebook Messenger Will Finally Make Privacy Feature Default

According to the latest reports, Meta has started testing default end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger. In a press release, the social media company stated that they have already begun the testing process “between some people” earlier this week. The company hopes to make the privacy feature default for all messages and calls in 2023. The point worth mentioning here is that if you’re part of the test group, your frequent chats will be automatically end-to-end encrypted. It will render end-to-end encryption non-optional. Meta will not be able to access any conversation between you and a friend or family member. However, if you report any messages to the company for your safety in any way, then Meta will be able to see them.

Meta is also testing out some new features to keep its users intact. The tech giant is working on a feature to secure storage on Android and iOS. This feature will help you back up your encrypted chats if your phone gets lost, or you want to restore your message history on a new handset or gadget that supports end-to-end encryption. In addition to that, encrypted backups can be protected with a PIN/code. You can also store that PIN in a service like Google Drive or iCloud for easy reference.

The Point that needs to be noted here is that the Google Drive and iCloud integration are only for saving your backup’s PIN. The actual backups themselves only live on Meta’s own servers. In addition to Facebook Messenger, Meta will also expand default end-to-end encryption to Instagram DMs. The social media giant started testing end-to-end encryption on Instagram through an opt-in setting last year, and expanded the feature to adult users in Russia and Ukraine in February. Now, it is expected to expand it to other countries as well.

