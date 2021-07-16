Facebook Messenger Launches Sound Emojis Just ahead of World Emoji Day

Emojis are very common these days which is the reason why every app has included them for people to better impress themselves. Facebook is usually the pioneer of every new feature while other social media platforms follow it. This time the company has come up with a Sound Emojis, named Soundmojis that gives sound to add more meaning to the conversation.

Facebook users can access Soundmojis by tapping on the emoji button in Messenger conversations, and then tapping on the Sound icon placed at the right corner. They will get a list of available sound emojis. One can tap in the emoji to check out the sound accompanied by it. Now tap on the send button and the emoji of your choice will be sent to your loved ones.

Facebook Messenger Launches Sound Emojis

We can expect the sound emoji will produce due to the images associated with them however, some of the sounds are unexpected. For instance, the goat emoji will utter a bleat whereas clapping hands give an applause sound effect. Both of these were expected. However, some give unexpected musical sounds such as hourglass, which plays Drake’s “you only live once, that’s the motto” lyric, and the sun, which plays a clip from Kanye West’s “Good Morning.”

Furthermore, some of the emojis also play clips from famous TV shows and movies. The right-facing fist bump emoji plays Dominic Toretto’s famous “I don’t have friends, I got family” line from Fast & Furious 7.

Right now there is less variety when it comes to soundmojis however Facebook has promised to update them regularly with the new sounds, so you should keep on checking them up.

Tomorrow is World Emoji Day and this news has come just before that day in order to celebrate it.

Also Read: Twitter all set to Launch Emoji Reactions for Tweets