Facebook Messenger shows Evidence of WhatsApp Integration

Facebook had announced in-app integration some months back. The company had revealed its plans to integrate WhatsApp and Instagram into the Facebook app and has also revealed “by Facebook” tag, which was included in its sister apps. However, the integration remained word of mouth till now when @Alex193a, a reverse engineer at WABetaInfor, discovered the WhatsApp Integration in Facebook Messenger’s latest version. He released a list, which shows“whats_app” references.

The Wait for WhatsApp Integration on Facebook is Going to End Soon

It clearly shows the signs of Facebook messenger and WhatsApp integration for users. Though WhatsApp store chats on the device through end to end encryption; however, on Facebook, the case is totally different. The integration would not only be difficult but will also be risky.

The above image also shows the mentions of elements that will help Facebook to know about block WhatsApp users, push notification, and chat receipts. The message content will not be shared with Facebook servers. For this, the social media giant will have to incorporate a new protocol for cross-chatting between Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. So overall, this integration is not that easy as it seems so. The company has taken a good amount of time for this for the very right reason.

Right now, everything is just faggy, and we need to wait for more time to see how the App developers are going to make plans or change them according to the circumstances. However, one thing is sure that Facebook is actually trying to make its announcement a reality. Let’s wait and watch.

