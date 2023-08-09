Facebook Messenger To End SMS Support After September 28

Android has an exceptional ability to set a default texting app for sending SMS and MMS messages through your carrier. Back in the early days of the operating system, many apps added support for this feature in order to get users onto their messaging platforms. Facebook Messenger was one of them. It gave you a home for all your texting needs by integrating SMS messages right alongside its web-based instant messages. The bad piece of news is that this feature is sunsetting next month. Recently, Meta announced that Facebook Messenger will no longer support SMS Messaging after Sep 28.

Facebook Messenger Will Cease SMS Support Soon

The decision of ending SMS support will no doubt mark the end of an era for users who have been using Messenger to send and receive SMS messages for a long time. Let me tell you that many people have been using it since the feature’s introduction back in 2016. The company shared this news through a post on its Help Center page, notifying users of the upcoming change. The company even told a specific date of discontinuation. All users who rely on Messenger as their default SMS app will find themselves unable to send or receive texts using the platform. This change is part of Facebook’s endless efforts to refine and optimize its services. Facebook is recommending an alternative solution for all Android users. Facebook Android users can switch to either Google Messages or their device’s default messaging app. By doing so, they can ensure messaging capabilities without any disruptions.

No doubt, this change highlights the evolving landscape of communication apps and the constant changes within the technology sector. Users are prompted to make the required adjustments to their messaging picks before September 28. Otherwise, they will face inconvenience caused by the discontinuation of SMS support within Facebook Messenger.