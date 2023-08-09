Facebook Messenger To End SMS Support After September 28
Android has an exceptional ability to set a default texting app for sending SMS and MMS messages through your carrier. Back in the early days of the operating system, many apps added support for this feature in order to get users onto their messaging platforms. Facebook Messenger was one of them. It gave you a home for all your texting needs by integrating SMS messages right alongside its web-based instant messages. The bad piece of news is that this feature is sunsetting next month. Recently, Meta announced that Facebook Messenger will no longer support SMS Messaging after Sep 28.
No doubt, this change highlights the evolving landscape of communication apps and the constant changes within the technology sector. Users are prompted to make the required adjustments to their messaging picks before September 28. Otherwise, they will face inconvenience caused by the discontinuation of SMS support within Facebook Messenger.