Facebook Messenger to Get Face ID and Touch ID lock on iOS

Facebook messenger is a widely used platform, and people daily share communication. During quarantine, the usage of this app has further increased, and more people are using it to share words with each other. While people love this platform, they also ask for its enhances security. In order to make people’s wish come true, the company has announced that soon users will be able to unblock their Facebook messenger app through face ID and touch ID lock. Initially, this feature will be launched for iOS users; however, Android users will also be able to enjoy it shortly.

Soon after this feature will be launched, the users will get the option to get face IA and Touch authentication through which user will be able to access the inbox. It will be the same kind of experience that we already have in WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned platform.

Facebook Messenger Users will be soon Able to Enjoy Face ID and Touch ID lock for Extra Security

The best thing about this feature is that user will be able to define whether the authentication will always be required when someones want to open the app or he can choose a certain period of time that can be either 1 minute or 1 hour.

This feature does not work for individual conversations, and the social media app should add such option as it will give relief to many people. By adding this new authentication feature will add an extra layer of security to private messenger chats. At present, this feature is in the testing phase, and only a small number of people have received it. However, once it passes this stage, it will be launched for everyone and is expanded to Android users in future as well.

While telling about this feature, Facebook said:

We want to give people more choices and controls to protect their private messages, and recently, we began testing a feature that lets you unlock the Messenger app using your device’s settings. It’s an added layer of privacy to prevent someone else from accessing your messages.

Right now, the company has not revealed that when this feature will land for users. So let’s wait and watch.

