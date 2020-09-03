Just like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger is going to put limitations on forwarding messages. Now, the users will be able to forward messages only to five people or groups at a time. The reason behind the new development is to reduce the spread of viral misinformation and stop the circulation of fake news through the messaging platform.

Facebook Messenger to Limit Forwarding Messages

Facebook has also introduced a similar forwarding limit to WhatsApp in January last year. And, in April, WhatsApp narrowed down the limit of frequently forwarded messages to one chat at a time. Recently, the instant messaging app brings new privacy features, such as the ability to lock the app on iOS devices.

With the addition of the forwarding limit to Messenger, no one will be able to forward any particular message to more than five people or groups at a time. In case, any user tries to add any new users to the forwarding list, the app will notify them saying, “forwarding limit reached.” It’s likely being done in a phased manner.

Jay Sullivan, Director of Product Management, Messenger Privacy and Safety, in a blog post said “Limiting forwarding is an effective way to slow the spread of viral misinformation and harmful content that has the potential to cause real-world harm,”

