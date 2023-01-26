Facebook Messenger widget debuts in the latest Windows 11 preview

Advertisement

The widget system in Windows 11 has primarily comprised Microsoft-created apps, but a prominent developer is already working on utilizing the feature. Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build, which includes the first third-party widget ever, Facebook Messenger.

Microsoft stated that a preview version of the app with widget support is now available in the Microsoft Store, allowing you to check your newest messages straight from the widget tray.

Facebook Messenger only available on the recent Insider Preview

The widget does not appear to be available until you are on the most recent Insider Preview release, thus most users will be unable to test it out for the time being. If you are, it may be a hit-or-miss experience; Microsoft claims the preview has a few known bugs, including “third-party widgets that may infrequently disappear from the widgets board” or being unpinned.

If you’re using the preview, you may test out the Messenger widget by installing or upgrading the application, visiting the widget board, and selecting the “+” button to access a list of available widgets. Then, click the Messenger icon to pin it to the top of the board.

Even though it’s still in its early phases, it’s amazing to see a major app receiving a widget after Microsoft opened up the system to developers late last year. When Windows 11 was released over two years ago, widgets appeared intriguing, but some people (myself included) haven’t found them to be especially helpful.

It is now available as a feed of “personalized content” provided through Microsoft’s own applications. However, if I’m suddenly able to add widgets from applications I really use and put them above the river of news headlines and stocks, it may deserve a spot on my taskbar. Messenger, hopefully, will pave the way for many such widgets to follow.

