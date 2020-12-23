Social Media Apps have landed as a blessing for us as we feel more connected to our friends and family and at the same time can pass quality time which was previously not possible. No doubt, these applications including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and many others have made our lives better but let’s accept that they have compromised our privacy too. Wherever we go, we do not feel safe as anyone can click our picture and upload it on social media platforms. Facebook New Security Feature- A Hope for Pakistani Cybercrime Victims. Apart from this, cybercrime has also increased and Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable markets. Ironically, in Pakistan, there is a trend of using multiple social media accounts, and sometimes multiple users use same account, which also creates a lot of concerns.

To cater to this issue, Facebook announced that soon it will allow users to set up physical security keys in order to verify their identity before logging into a Facebook mobile app. This feature will be launched by the start of next year.

Facebook New Security Feature- A New Hope for Pakistani Cybercrime Victims

Right now Facebook has the same kind of capability for its desktop users. Every time they log in to their account, there is an option that asks for a hardware security key. The company further revealed that users can purchase hardware key from retailers and facebook will register it with their accounts. The retailers will be announced when this feature is launched in January.

This is not the first time Facebook is trying to make its platform more secure. It has taken many steps to save people from cybercrimes. This time the social media giant plans to expand Facebook Protect, a security program for high profile accounts such as politicians and actors etc as they are the one targeted the most.

In the Pakistani market, where such scams and security compromisation is normal, this step of Facebook will be welcomed wholeheartedly. Let’s see if this step of Facebook will reduce cyber crimes in Pakistan. Furthermore, Pakistan is also working on AI-based cybersecurity solutions to fight cybercrimes. Click here to gather more information regarding it.