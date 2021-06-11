Facebook New Updated Policy for All Employees

A new updated policy for all the employees that the company will allow all full-time employees to work from home if their job can be done remotely. New hybrid office and a remote setup are in the company’s new plan that Zuckerberg announced in a memo to employees. Working on hardware devices or on Facebook’s data center are amongst the few jobs that need physical presence and cannot be done from a remote place or from home. The new announcement is change from plans Facebook announced back in May 2020,“It would allow certain employees, notably the most senior and experienced employees, to request permanent remote work”.

“We’ve learned over the past year that good work can get done anywhere, and I’m even more optimistic that remote work at scale is possible, particularly as remote video presence and virtual reality continue to improve,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Zuckerberg also said, “Facebook will begin allowing employees to request remote work across international borders. After next Tuesday, the company will allow U.S. employees to request remote work in Canada and those in Europe to request remote work in the U.K.”

By January 2022, the company will allow employees to permanently move between seven countries in Europe.

By early September Facebook plans to open most of its U.S. offices at 50% capacity and by October it will likely open completely, with a workforce of about 60,000.

Zuckerberg said “Employees who want to work in an office will be asked to come in at least half the time. This is to ensure that the office remains vibrant and that employees who do come into the office make the most of being a part of that community.”

Additionally, he said “Facebook plans to organize regular in-person gathers for office and remote workers to support the relationship-building.”

