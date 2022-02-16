Facebook ‘News Feed’ will now be known as just ‘Feed’

The Facebook ‘News Feed’ on Facebook is no longer available. The company is formally rebranding its key feature, which will now be known simply as “Feed,” after more than 15 years. The company announced the name change in a tweet.

The change, which comes only months after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the firm will be renamed Meta, is yet another indicator that the business is attempting to modify people’s perceptions of its main products. A Facebook representative stated in a statement that the new title was chosen to “better reflect the variety of material people see on their Feeds.” They also stated that the new name will have no effect on how the feature functions in the app.

Starting today, our News Feed will now be known as "Feed." Happy scrolling! pic.twitter.com/T6rjO9qzFc — Facebook App (@facebookapp) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Facebook lost daily users throughout after announcing lower-than-expected ad growth, sending its shares down almost 20%. The enormous stock plunge wiped off about $200 billion in market value in an instance.

This update has been in the works for quite some time. Feed, we believe, better reflects the wide range of material that users view as they scroll. “This has nothing to do with the unveiling of the News Tab” a Facebook official told sources.

Nonetheless, the removal of “news” from the name will be interpreted as a sign of the company’s shifting objectives as it moves toward a future focused on the metaverse rather than its social networking app.