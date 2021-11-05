The social media giant Facebook has announced good news for group admins on its platform. Now, it allows groups admins to earn via its platform. Lately, Facebook released a report in this regard. It has launched a tool called monetization, which will assist group admins to secure earnings via advertising. However, there will be a monthly, annual, or one-time fee for users who join Facebook as a Group Admin.

Facebook Now Allows Group Admins to Earn from its Platform

In addition to that, Facebook has announced the incorporation of the community shops tool in groups, which will enable admins to sell a number of items or raise money for a certain project. Furthermore, the platform also said that the new tools will enable group admins to not only use particular features but also make their community much more dynamic.

Scrutinizing the past record of Facebook, it feels almost inevitable that a few groups will discover a way to misuse these tools. A social media expert Smith notes that subgroups will have similar moderation tools as the wider group and said,

It’s going to classify the discussions into different subgroups and then they can manage them more efficiently.

According to Facebook, in the future, admins will be able to provide community members with insightful Art and community awards. Consequently, it will increase engagement and will make the post more prominent. However, we must note that this feature is currently in testing and will be rolled out globally in the near future.

