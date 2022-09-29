As part of Facebook becoming Meta, Facebook Pay is changing to Meta Pay. If you’re an existing Facebook Pay user, there is no action required on your part. All of your existing information will remain the same in Meta Pay, including account details, your payment method and settings.

Facebook Pay is Now Called Meta Pay

Meta kicked off the rebrand in the United States in June. Now, it is making the change globally. Starting today, users will see the rebrand rollout across Meta’s products in nearly 200 countries. The company notes that the change to Meta Pay is a brand name change only. All current product features and the overall user experience will remain the same.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously noted that although the service will remain the same, the rename represents Meta’s first step toward creating a digital wallet for the metaverse. He said his vision for a digital wallet in the metaverse will let users securely manage their identities, what they own and how they pay.

As mentioned above, the payment feature will work in the same way as Facebook Pay. To shop, donate and send money across Meta technologies or to make purchases using the Meta Pay button, you will need to have Meta Pay linked with a payment method. Your current payment method linked in Facebook Pay will be available in Meta Pay.

